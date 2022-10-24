Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)

Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)

West Kelowna RCMP find 16 vehicles with inappropriate tires

As the season changes, your tires should too

Don’t you “snow”?

Vehicles on most highway routes in B.C. require snow tires of chains from Oct. 1 to April 30 and police are checking.

A safety blitz conducted by the West Kelowna RCMP and the BC Highway Patrol operation was set up on Highway 97C near the interchange with Highway 97. During the operation, 11 personal and five commercial vehicles were found to have inappropriate tires or did not have chains.

“There is a heightened concern for traffic safety, particularly during the winter months. The Okanagan has extreme changes in weather and with our high mountain passes it’s always important to have the right equipment and be prepared for a worst-case scenario” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The police also issued 50 violation tickets, (mostly for speeding in a construction zone), and 46 Warnings, (most of which were for excessive speed in a construction zone but also for drivers not displaying their “N” and/or failure to produce a license), and commercial vehicle inspections.

The primary focus of the blitz was educating the public about the requirement for winter tires.

Routes requiring snow tires are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province.

Additionally, RCMP and BC Highway Patrol reserve the right to restrict travel at any time of the year depending on road conditions.

“When driving in town watch for children bundled up as they walk which may make it difficult to see and hear the vehicles on the roadways,” said Della-Paolera.’

READ MORE: Winter conditions converge on Connector and Coquihalla, west of Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

carsCity of KelownaCoquihalla HighwayDrivingSnowTires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony
Next story
Kelowna man killed in paragliding incident near Hedley

Just Posted

Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)
West Kelowna RCMP find 16 vehicles with inappropriate tires

(@jhodyharper / Instagram)
Kelowna residents claim racism, sue Swoop airline after being kicked off flight

Okanagan College hosts ‘Slumber’ party Dragons’ Den fundraiser

Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (Photo/DriveBC)
Winter conditions converge on Connector and Coquihalla, west of Kelowna

Pop-up banner image