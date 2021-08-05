2-vehicle collision stalls traffic at Harvey and Dilworth in Kelowna

A two-vehicle collision is causing some traffic delays at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive in Kelowna.

Southbound traffic is stalled on Dilworth, but Harvey Avenue traffic is moving.

Crews are on scene cleaning up and both cars are being towed. Firefighters have left the scene and the area should be cleared shortly.

The crash did not cause any apparent injuries.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

