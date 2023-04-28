34-storey tower proposed at Lawrence and Water in downtown Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of a 34-storey tower proposed for 346 Lawrence Ave. in downtown Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A 34-storey residential/commercial tower is being proposed for Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

Mission Group and Victor Projects have applied for a development permit to build at 346 Lawrence Ave at the corner of Water Street.

“The partnership is committed to meeting the needs and aspirations of Kelowna’s future growth through this proposal,” reads documents submitted to city hall. “The project will provide a healthy mix of uses, including multifamily residential and retail spaces, to bolster the diverse vibrancy of the downtown area.”

The building will provide 6,695 square feet of retail space, 88 rental units, and 173 condominium units. In addition, 266 above-ground parking stalls will be allocated for residents and visitors.

Rental residents will have access to an extensive outdoor landscaped terrace on level six, while condo residents will have an outdoor pool and terrace facing Lake Okanagan on level 13.

The proposal will be going before city council at a future date.

