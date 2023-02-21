4runner didn’t run far enough: Kelowna RCMP quickly catch up to stolen vehicle

The man tried to flee the scene but was quickly tracked by Police Dog Services

A white Toyota 4runner wasn’t stolen for long as it was found at 9:40 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 21, after being reported missing just a few hours earlier.

An RCMP officer found the vehicle in motion and began to follow it from a safe distance, as well as alerting other officers in the area. As they followed the vehicle, the driver drove into a light standard at Commerce Avenue and Enterprise Way, though he continued to drive.

Officers tracked the vehicle down several streets before it turned into a dead-end on Fife Road. Trying to escape, the driver rammed into a police cruiser and fled on foot.

RCMP released their Police Dog Services team and helped tracked down the suspect, who was taken into custody.

“This individual is well-known to police,” said Sgt. Kevin Duggan. “He showed a disturbing lack of regard for our officers and the safety of the public. It was a complete team effort, from the officer who initially spotted the stolen vehicle to the officers who made the arrest of this suspect.”

The RCMP are asking anyone with dashcam footage or surveillance footage of any kind are to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-9698.

