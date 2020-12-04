COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the region’s total to 2,062.

Currently, 633 cases are active, and these individuals are in isolation. Of these, 16 are in hospital, and four of these are in intensive care.

The total number of deaths remains at four.

Yesterday, the health authority announced the first death in Interior Health at a long-term care home. The man, in his 80s, died as a result of an outbreak of the coronavirus at Mountainview Village in Kelowna.

READ MORE: First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Following yesterday’s announcement, IH says another staff member has tested positive for the virus at the care home.

Three people are now infected, all of which are staff members.

The health authority also provided an update on the Revelstoke cluster. There are 23 active cases, all of which are self-isolating. Twenty-six of the total 49 cases have recovered.

IH further noted that following the discovery of three more Revelstoke cases Monday, contact tracing has been completed.

That being said, IH issued a cautionary message.

“We do anticipate new cases for a week or two after a cluster is declared, so nobody should be letting down their guard in Revelstoke right now,” said Interior Health medical health officer, Dr. Karin Goodison.

“Everyone in all communities needs to take action to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

READ MORE: 711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Coronavirus

