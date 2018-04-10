A B.C. man took the bait and ended up in jail

Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody Sunday for allegedly stealing a Bait Car.

Mounties were called April 8 at around 9:50 p.m. by RCMP Dispatch that one of the bait cars in Kelowna had been activated, indicating someone had entered the vehicle and was operating the Bait car. Dispatch was able to provide live video feed updates as the male suspect drove northbound towards Lake Country.

Kelowna RCMP and members from Lake Country Detachment were advised of the vehicle’s location and once police were in a tactically safe position, the vehicle’s engine was disabled and the sole male occupant was taken into police custody without incident.

Kenneth William Fawcett, 37, of Fort St. John was held in custody overnight and appeared before a Judge at the Kelowna Law Courts the next morning. He was charged with Theft over $5,000 and Drive while Prohibited.

“Kenneth Fawcett is a well known Prolific Offender and has a lengthy criminal record for vehicle thefts and other property related offences. In any given community prolific offenders account for 80 percent of all crime committed. Be rest assured our members will continue to identify, locate and arrest these individuals and hold them accountable for the crimes they have committed,” said Const. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP in a press release.

To learn more about the Bait Car program, go to www.baitcar.com or follow them on Twitter @officialbaitcar.

