A B.C. man took the bait and ended up in jail

Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody Sunday for allegedly stealing a Bait Car.

Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody Sunday for allegedly stealing a Bait Car.

Mounties were called April 8 at around 9:50 p.m. by RCMP Dispatch that one of the bait cars in Kelowna had been activated, indicating someone had entered the vehicle and was operating the Bait car. Dispatch was able to provide live video feed updates as the male suspect drove northbound towards Lake Country.

Kelowna RCMP and members from Lake Country Detachment were advised of the vehicle’s location and once police were in a tactically safe position, the vehicle’s engine was disabled and the sole male occupant was taken into police custody without incident.

READ MORE: FOOT CHASE NETS PROLIFIC OFFENDER

Kenneth William Fawcett, 37, of Fort St. John was held in custody overnight and appeared before a Judge at the Kelowna Law Courts the next morning. He was charged with Theft over $5,000 and Drive while Prohibited.

“Kenneth Fawcett is a well known Prolific Offender and has a lengthy criminal record for vehicle thefts and other property related offences. In any given community prolific offenders account for 80 percent of all crime committed. Be rest assured our members will continue to identify, locate and arrest these individuals and hold them accountable for the crimes they have committed,” said Const. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP in a press release.

To learn more about the Bait Car program, go to www.baitcar.com or follow them on Twitter @officialbaitcar.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Fuel leak causes snowmobile fire in Lumby
Next story
‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Just Posted

Centre of Gravity lineup ain’t nothing to mess with

Wu-Tang Clan will headline COG this summer in Kelowna

A B.C. man took the bait and ended up in jail

Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody Sunday for allegedly stealing a Bait Car.

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Kelowna to gather for Humboldt

Moment of silence scheduled for Humboldt.

Is Kelowna ready for a ‘toking district’?

Council debates potential rules for cannabis sales/production

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Sarah Slean wins over Okanagan with OSO

Slean gave an inspiring two-hour performance in Kelowna April 7, Vernon April 8

Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea will perform in Vancouver fireworks show

Fuel leak causes snowmobile fire in Lumby

No one was injured in the incident

Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Most Read