Accidents increase in Central Okanagan

The number of accidents continues to increase with poor weather conditions.

The RCMP responded to 15 collisions yesterday, Jan. 23, seven in Kelowna, three in Lake Country and five in West Kelowna, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

There were reports of multiple vehicle accidents on Dilworth Road, where crews reported the road was almost pure ice and called for city crews to bring out sand trucks.

There were other reports of accidents at Highway 33 and Enterprise, near Boucherie Road in West Kelowna, on Shannon Lake Road near Tallus Ridge, and at a few different locations along Highway 97.

According to Drive BC, Highway 33 is currently facing compact snow and slippery sections while Highway 97 has similar conditions with snow and slushy sections reported.

Police have responded to four accidents this morning, on Burtch Road and Hwy 97, at the University Way turnoff and Hwy 97, an incident in the Clifton Road area and a single vehicle collision which resulted in a woman being rushed to the hospital on Clement Avenue.

