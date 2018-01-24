Black Press File Photo

Accidents increase in Central Okanagan

15 collisions were reported yesterday in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country

The number of accidents continues to increase with poor weather conditions.

The RCMP responded to 15 collisions yesterday, Jan. 23, seven in Kelowna, three in Lake Country and five in West Kelowna, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

There were reports of multiple vehicle accidents on Dilworth Road, where crews reported the road was almost pure ice and called for city crews to bring out sand trucks.

There were other reports of accidents at Highway 33 and Enterprise, near Boucherie Road in West Kelowna, on Shannon Lake Road near Tallus Ridge, and at a few different locations along Highway 97.

According to Drive BC, Highway 33 is currently facing compact snow and slippery sections while Highway 97 has similar conditions with snow and slushy sections reported.

Police have responded to four accidents this morning, on Burtch Road and Hwy 97, at the University Way turnoff and Hwy 97, an incident in the Clifton Road area and a single vehicle collision which resulted in a woman being rushed to the hospital on Clement Avenue.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country woman critical after Kelowna crash

Just Posted

Lake Country woman critical after Kelowna crash

A single vehicle accident in Kelowna has sent a Lake Country woman to KGH

Aqua development clears new hurdle

“I recognize the community is divided on this.”

Generous donation helps Kelowna’s homeless

Rocky Mountain Fitness donated $5,000 to the Gospel Mission

Imagine Kelowna’s future this week

Four community meetings will take place on the future of the city

Lake Country residents interests lies with roads and a pool

Residents gave their input at the 2018 budget open house Tuesday

Your Jan. 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Three for Steele as Warriors shutout Express

West Kelowna blanks Coquitlam Tuesday at Royal LePage Place

Kelowna’s community calendar

Some upcoming events in the Kelowna area

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, said most of her Facebook feed actually pertains to her charity work

All snowfall warnings for B.C. mountain passes rescinded, but one

Snowfall warning Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Most Read