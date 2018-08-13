Acland Road milling and paving project postponed

Due to an equipment malfunction, Acland Road milling and paving will be delayed until further notice. The single-day project was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14, on Acland Road between Old Vernon Road and Penno Road.

This work is part of the pavement management program. Approximately $3.5 million will be invested in asphalt improvements this year with the work expected to be complete by Oct. This annual program provides cost efficiency and helps protect the infrastructure of our roads over time to prevent mass replacement at one time.

