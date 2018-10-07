Advance voting to begin for Kelowna Elections

Next Wednesday, Oct. 10 is the first Advance Voting Day for the upcoming Regional District and School Trustee elections.

If qualified electors in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas are unable to vote on General Voting Day, Saturday, Oct. 20, they can vote in advance either Wednesday, Oct. 10 or Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. am to 8 p.m.

Advance voting will take place in two locations for voters in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. They may cast a ballot for Director and Zone 2 School District No. 23 Trustee at either the first floor Boardroom at the Westbank First Nation office or at the Killiney Beach Community Hall. Residents living on Westbank First Nation Reserves #9 and #10 are eligible to cast a ballot in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area elections for Regional District Director and Zone 2 School Trustee.

RELATED: Here are your 2018 civic election candidates in Kelowna

Voters in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area are encouraged to vote for Zone 1 School District No. 23 School Trustee in advance polls located at the Ellison Community Hall or Joe Rich Community Hall. There is no election for the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area Director as Mark Bartyik has been elected by acclamation.

Residents heading to the polling places must bring two pieces of identification proving who they are and their current residence. One of those pieces of I.D. must have a signature on it, such as a Driver’s License, Care Card, Social Insurance Card or a credit card. Any qualified elector may take the opportunity to vote in advance. Resident and Non-Resident Property Electors that meet all the required qualifications and are not able to vote in the advance or general voting opportunities may apply to vote by mail ballot by submitting an application by Oct. 18 to the Chief Elections Officer. Mail ballots must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 in order to be included in the election counting.

Residents can check out regionaldistrict.com/elections and follow the links to determine whether they are eligible to vote.

To qualify as a resident voter in the elections, they must be at least 18 years of age on the day they vote; a Canadian Citizen; a resident of British Columbia for six months immediately preceding the day of voting and a resident of the Electoral Area for at least 30 days immediately preceding the day of voting.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.