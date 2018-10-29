Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street - Steven Lin

Alcohol impaired Kelowna woman found three times over legal limit following crash

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the crash

A Kelowna woman now faces potential impaired driving related criminal charges after she allegedly sheared off a traffic lamp standard and caused a three vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Kelowna.

On Oct. 26 at 3:25 p.m. emergency crews were called to a report of a collision involving three vehicles in the intersection of Summit Drive and Glenmore Road in Kelowna. Police attended and found a grey Infinity Q60 SUV high centred on the cement median and a nearby traffic light standard sheered off in the intersection.

Preliminary findings from information gathered at the scene suggest that the driver of the Infinity was travelling over the posted speed limit prior to colliding with a grey GMC Terrain waiting to turn left in the intersection. A purple Honda Civic was also rear ended in the chain reaction crash.

RELATED:West Kelowna RCMP respond to assault

“During interactions with the female driver of the Infinity at the scene, RCMP officers detected signs of suspected alcohol consumption,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “A demand was made and a breath test was performed roadside, which the driver failed. She was subsequently detained and transported to the RCMP detachment where she provided additional samples of her breath, which were more than three times the legal limit.”

All three drivers were medically assessed and cleared at the scene by BC Ambulance Service.

The 36-year-old Kelowna woman now faces potential impaired driving charges, and is expected in Court on Jan. 14.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact Const. Nadine Ricioppo of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

UPDATE: Canada Post workers more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

