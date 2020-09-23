Allegedly stolen puppy reunited with owners in Kelowna

The puppy was reportedly turned into the RCMP

A puppy that was allegedly stolen from a backyard of a Kelowna home on Sept. 18 has been reunited with its owners.

Kelowna resident Tanjica Krcmar took to social media pleaded for the public’s help in finding her 11-week-old boxer-mastiff cross puppy Czupa (pronounced CHU-pa).

“I was in the house, he was outside, somebody took him,” said Krcmar, at the time. “He was tied up. Somebody unclipped him.”

RCMP also joined the search to find the dog and ask the public to send in any tips regarding the animal’s whereabouts.

According to Krcmar, the dog was turned into the Kelowna RCMP detachment Tuesday evening.

“We followed a tip and did a three-hour stakeout, saw a guy, chased him in the truck but lost him on the highway. Then 30 minutes later the RCMP called saying someone turned the puppy in,” she wrote on social media.

The puppy is reportedly in good health and doing well.

Pets