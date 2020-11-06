Annual Joe Rich community food drive a go

The donations will go towards supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank

The annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue community food drive is set to launch on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Members of the fire department will go door to door throughout the community on that day between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will collect non-perishable food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

This year, Joe Rich Fire Rescue is asking residents to leave their donations on their doorstep or at the end of their driveway for contactless pickup, in order to keep everyone safe from the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Joe Rich residents can also drop off donations at either Station 51 (11481 Highway 33 East) or Station 52 (6550 Goudie Road) on Nov. 22. There will be bins set up for contactless donations at each station.

For more information, visit the Joe Rich Fire Rescue website or call 250-469-6179.

READ: Kelowna RCMP ask for assistance in locating missing woman

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter