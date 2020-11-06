The annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue community food drive will launch on Nov. 22. (Joe Rich Fire Rescue)

The annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue community food drive will launch on Nov. 22. (Joe Rich Fire Rescue)

Annual Joe Rich community food drive a go

The donations will go towards supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank

The annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue community food drive is set to launch on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Members of the fire department will go door to door throughout the community on that day between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will collect non-perishable food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

This year, Joe Rich Fire Rescue is asking residents to leave their donations on their doorstep or at the end of their driveway for contactless pickup, in order to keep everyone safe from the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Joe Rich residents can also drop off donations at either Station 51 (11481 Highway 33 East) or Station 52 (6550 Goudie Road) on Nov. 22. There will be bins set up for contactless donations at each station.

For more information, visit the Joe Rich Fire Rescue website or call 250-469-6179.

READ: Kelowna RCMP ask for assistance in locating missing woman

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP ask for assistance in locating missing woman
Next story
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

(Photo courtesy of Sydney Watt)
Vehicle incident slows traffic at Hwy 97 and Commonwealth Road

No one appears to be trapped in the vehicle

Dustyn Baulkham is the founder of and executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns. (Rebellious Unicorns)
Kelowna producer named Entrepreneur of the Year

Dustyn Baulkham founded Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc.

(HelloKelowna - Twitter)
Anti-vaccine billboards erected in West Kelowna

Interior Health hopes public relies on “trusted and accurate public health information”

Since the start of Novemeber, Interior Health has alerted the media to five new COVID-19 cases within the Central Okanagan School District and a one case at an independent school. (Black Press file)
Timeline: Seven Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 cases

The novel coronavirus has affected seven schools in Kelowna since the start of September

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Max Winkelman photo.
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

There are seven confirmed cases linked to this outbreak

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Nov. 5, 2020, edition of the Vernon Morning Star was targeted by an individual or individuals looking to spread anti-mask, COVID-19 denying propaganda in a Coldstream newspaper box. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
COVID-19 denial propaganda litters the North Okanagan

Vernon Morning Star publisher learned readers found unusual flyer in Thursday edition

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

Most Read