The SunRype Okanagan Marathon featured over 2,300 participants from across the globe. (Contributed)

Annual SunRype Okanagan Marathon celebrates 25 years

The marathon took over downtown Kelowna and features runners from across the globe

People from all over Canada took to the streets of Kelowna to participate in the annual SunRype Okanagan Marathon this weekend.

This year the Sunrype Marathon celebrated its 25th anniversary with more than 23,00 runners and walkers enjoying scenic views along the Okanagan lake.

The 5 km walk and run started Saturday at City Park while the 10 km, half and full marathon took over the Kelowna streets on Sunday.

“It was fantastic,” said full marathon participant from West Kelowna, Kelly Pengilly.

“The people on the route were so much fun and the runners were super fun. It was well organized and it was on the bucket list and now it’s done.”

The SunRype Okanagan Family Festival Weekend included a full marathon run/walk, half marathon run/walk, 10k, 5k run/walk and an ABC kids activity center and fun run.

In its 25 years, the marathon has raised close to $400,000 dollars in partnership with the Sunshine Foundation.

Okanagan Marathon contestants not only got to raise money for the foundation, which supports Canadian children living with severe disabilities and illnesses, they’re also given the chance to improve on their racing aspirations.

“It was a great time competing today,” said Yuan from Edmonton who competed in the full marathon on Sunday.

“This marathon was great for the flight course. Today’s temperature was perfect and it was great running alongside so many people. I compete in a lot of these (marathons). It was a good one.”

The full marathon’s flat and fast course is certified as a competitive Boston Marathon qualifier race but is also a festive-family friendly course for everyone to enjoy.

Kelowna resident Vik Bains placed first in the men’s full marathon with an official time of 02:38:12.0, finishing a full minute ahead of Richard MacDonald in second place.

Lethbridge Alberta’s Kaitlyn Nelson finished in first in the women’s full marathon with a time of 03:05:45.0.

