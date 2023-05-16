Apartment complex planned for Kelowna’s Ponds neighbourhood moves forward

Council had concerns about the size and length of the buildings

A four-building apartment development planned for 1055 Frost Road was approved by Kelowna council at its May 15 regular meeting.

Council did have concerns about the size and length of the buildings, however, staff noted that they fall within the 40 to 60-metre maximum length under the Official Community Plan.

Staff added that the developer also used varying architectural styles to break up the massing, including stepping back upper floors from ground floors. Each building is five storeys.

“I’m actually very happy with how the developer has responded,” said Coun. Luke Stack. “I think he’s come up with some real improvements in the look of the building.”

Stack, and other councillors, were also impressed with the landscaping which includes community gardens and the planting of 209 new trees.

“Some of those things should be applauded, those are significant improvements in that area,” said Stack.

The apartment complex is next to a five-building commercial development at 940-1030 Frost Road, which includes a grocery store and pharmacy.

Council also approved a six-story, 83-unit apartment building at 285-305 Dougall Road North and 365 McIntosh Road.

The Trokia Developments project includes seven bachelor, 59 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom units.

“This project represents a significant milestone for our organization, and we are excited to contribute to the development of Kelowna’s thriving community,” said Brad Klassen, CEO.

Rezoning approval was also given for a six-storey apartment building at 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougall Road North, a 50-unit apartment project at 1885 High Road and 810 Glenmore Drive, and a four-plex infill project at 550 Patterson Avenue.

