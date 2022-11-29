Apartment planned for Highway 33 in Kelowna geared to students and young couples

Conceptual rendering of apartment building proposed for Highway 33 and Barber Road. (City of Kelowna)

The developer of an apartment building planned for Highway 33 and Barber Road is looking to make changes to the project.

Alberta-based MTA Architecture is proposing a six-storey, 161-unit building with townhouses at the ground level, geared to students and young couples.

The company wants to reduce the required minimum parking spaces from 159 to 154, as well as the minimum rear yard setback from the required six metres to three metres.

It also wants an amendment to reduce the minimum amount of ground-floor commercial uses on the Highway 33 frontage from the required 90 per cent to zero per cent.

The Official Community Plan (OCP) defines the Hwy. 33 side of the development as a retail street, that requires retail and commercial spaces at ground level.

In a letter of rationale to the city, the applicant states that the building fronts on Barber Road and access for commercial traffic will be difficult, with poor visible frontage for commercial operations.

“Given the significant amount of retail directly to the east of this site, staff was supportive of removing the OCP retail street designation,” the letter reads.

