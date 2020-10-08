Armed Kelowna man arrested in tactical RCMP takedown

43-year-old man allegedly pointed firearm at two people, for a second time

A wanted suspect has been arrested by a tactical Kelowna RCMP team after allegedly pointing a firearm at two people.

Tactical RCMP members worked with plainclothes officers to arrest the suspect yesterday (Oct. 7) evening, a man believed by RCMP to be responsible for a series of violent interactions in recent months, in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

On Oct. 4, the Kelowna man allegedly pointed a firearm at two victims, before fleeing the area. He could not be located.

Police then learned that previously on April 22, the suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at them and threatened them the first time.

The 43-year-old was successfully arrested in Kelowna yesterday, and faces numerous criminal charges. He is in custody, and expected to appear in court today (Oct. 8).

Kelowna RCMP say the victims and suspect were known to each other, and that these, “are not random criminal acts.”

“Due to the suspects escalating violent behaviour, covert plain clothes operators were tasked with bringing him into custody safely… To ensure public and police safety, a coordinated arrest was carried out by the Emergency Response Team, supported by additional front line officers, a police canine unit,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

