Brian Burkett’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for later this month (file photo)

Arraignment hearing scheduled for ex-Kelowna RCMP officer

Brian Burkett faces seven counts of breach of trust from his time at the detachment

A former Kelowna RCMP officer who faces seven counts of breach of trust is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing to enter a plea on Jan. 27.

While Brian Matthew Burkett wasn’t in court on Monday, his defense counsel Wade Jensen appeared before Judge Hewson to represent his client.

According to Crown lawyers, Brian Mathew Burkett is accused of committing the incidents between October 2015 and August 2016 while he was working as a police officer. Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017 after he was suspended with pay due to the allegations.

At this point, the Crown has not revealed the reasons why he was charged, but the charges were approved by a senior Crown Counsel in early September who had no prior or current connection with the officer, according to the prosecution service.

READ MORE: Ex-Kelowna cop has breach of trust case adjourned for two weeks

In a separate civil case, Burkett is also being sued by a woman who alleges that he demanded nude photos from her while on duty.

During the incident, Burkett reportedly obtained the women’s cell phone number when she called the RCMP non-emergency line for assistance.

The lawsuit alleges Burkett repeatedly texted her afterwards requesting that she send him photos of her breasts and genitalia.

A publication ban has been put on the victim’s names in connection to the breach of trust charge.

None of the allegations in either case have been proven in court.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
