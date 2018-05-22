BC SPCA begins construction on new animal centre in Kamloops

The BC SPCA has begun construction on its new community animal centre in Kamloops

By Kamloops This Week

The BC SPCA has begun construction on its new community animal centre in Kamloops, with a groundbreaking taking place on Friday at 2815 Tranquille Rd., across from the airport.

The 2.2-acre property will house the $6.5-million, 10,500-square-foot facility that will replace the current cramped SPCA shelter on Eighth Street on the North Shore.

The new centre will include a 2,340-square-foot spay/neuter clinic funded in part by PetSmart Charities of Canada

“Our $114,000 capital grant is reflective of a shared belief between PetSmart Charities and the BC SPCA that spay and neuter programs have, and will continue to, play a critical role in reducing pet homelessness across the province of British Columbia,” said the organization’s president, David Haworth.

Also prominent at the groundbreaking were members of the Olynyk family of Kamloops, who are serving as ambassadors of the High Five capital campaign to raise the $700,000 in community donations needed to complete the facility. The family includes Ken, Arlene, Jesse, Maya and Kelly, a forward with the NBA’s Miami Heat. “We’re excited that the new centre will help the SPCA do even more in our communities to provide life-saving care for animals,” Kelly said. “As a family, we are proud to be a part of this community effort to raise the necessary funds to complete the project.”

This community animal centre will incorporate modern designs, including 12 shared apartments for dogs to encourage natural movement and socialization, five large cat rooms, designated areas for temperament and behaviour assessments and specialized isolation areas for sick and injured animals.

The centre will also have a large retail area for pet supplies, a dog-wash station for the public, office space for regional animal cruelty investigators and a multi-purpose space for dog training, SPCA youth camps, workshops and other events for the community.

“We are extremely excited about the new centre and are grateful to the provincial government, PetSmart Charities of Canada and all the generous animal lovers in Kamloops and surrounding regions who are helping us make this urgently needed facility a reality,” said BC SPCA CEO Craig Daniell.

The branch in Kamloops cares for more than 1,500 neglected, abused and homeless animals each year and offers a wide range of programs to promote the welfare of animals.

Funding for the new community animal centre includes $1.5 million from the provincial government.

Those wishing to help with raising the final portion of money can call Lisa Fuller, manager of community development for the Kamloops & District Branch, at 250.572.3297 or email her at lfuller@spca.bc.ca.

For more information, go online to spca.bc.ca/highfive.

