Big cash payments for Kelowna taxes and fines fairly rare, not unheard of

There were five occurrences of over $10,000 cash payments.

Concerns with people paying bills at City Hall with a big wad of cash are prompting change in municipalities across B.C. but Kelowna’s not fussed, just yet.

“We have a low risk factor,” said Angie Schumacher, the City of Kelowna’s revenue supervisor.

“Out of the 57,000-plus property rolls, there were five occurrences of over $10,000 cash payments (for taxes), with one of those being for multiple properties.”

READ MORE: WEST KELOWNA GETS A TAX HIKE

Schumacher said city staff are aware of what other municipalities are doing and are continually reevaluating their own processes, but due to the low number of large cash payments, it’s not been flagged as a cause for concern.

Abbotsford on the other hand is taking a more serious view of the issue. It has a slightly larger population than Kelowna, and twice the number of people paying property taxes more than $10,000.

According to the Abbotsford News, Abbotsford city staff are developing a policy to guide how such payments are dealt with in the future.

READ MORE: LAKE COUNTRY PROPOSES TAX HIKE

Cities around the Lower Mainland have been exploring the topic due to concerns that large cash payments could be linked to criminal enterprises and money laundering. The issue was highlighted in January when a Vancouver councillor expressed concern about “bags” of cash being used to pay property taxes.

The City of Vancouver subsequently announced in a press release it would no longer be accepting payments more than $10,000 to align with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre reporting requirements for identifying and tracking money laundering. Last year it received 19 cash payments exceeding $10,000, for anything from taxes to fines.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected
Next story
Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

Just Posted

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

Kelowna Muslim student says deadly New Zealand attacks ‘hits close to home’

The president of the UBCO Muslim association is encouraging others to learn more about each other

UBCO 3MT winner takes home $3,000

UBC Okanagan’s sixth annual Three Minute Thesis competition was held Thursday

UPDATE: Firefighters investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at UBCO student housing

The building was evacuated mid-morning

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

Search crew, snowmobile club cooperation key for winter rescues

Vernon Search and Rescue met the Vernon Snowmobile Association Thursday for rescue training

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Okanagan neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

Event happens at Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Most Read