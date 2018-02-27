Big White supports amateur racing

Big White Ski Resort raised $32,564 to support amateur racing this past weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 24 the resort and TELUS hosted the fourth annual TELUS Kelowna Cup with 272 participants raising funds to support racing through the Big White Ski Club and the Nancy Greene Race League.

“The Big White Ski Club is a volunteer organization that relies on partnerships to help us deliver the best ski and race programs possible. We cannot thank Big White Ski Resort and TELUS enough for their generosity through the TELUS Kelowna Cup,” said John McMillan, president of the Big White Ski Club. “We are proud to say that gold and silver Olympic medalist, Kelsey Serwa herself was a graduate of the Big White Ski Club program and with the continued support from these incredible sponsors we may have another Kelsey Serwa, Ian Deans or Ned Ireland graduate from our program in the future.”

This season, parents and their children had to opportunity to race side-by-side down the mountain’s snow cross track in Big White’s TELUS Park, said Big White. As is tradition to include all ages and abilities in this family-friendly competition, the race was held in the form of time duplication, whereby each participant lays down a time on their first run and then tries to match it on their second run. The closest match wins.

During the day, the Village was bustling with excitement as local acts took the stage in Big White’s first annual Battle of the Bands, rocking out for the chance to win a $2,000 cash prize, donated by TELUS.

“We are proud to again support the TELUS Kelowna Cup and further enable the Big White Ski Club to build a healthy community through the power of sport,” said Michael McCarthy, vice president of Business Solutions West at TELUS. “Our #AllConnected campaign aims to keep Canadians connected to each other through our shared love of sport. Partnering with Big White allows TELUS to connect the next generation of skiers with the resources, coaching and skills they need to pursue their dreams.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.