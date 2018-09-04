Biking the Okanagan countryside for MS

For Okanagan resident Nicole Gosselin, over coming hurdles that illnesses like Multiple Sclerosis can naturally create, has become a way of life.

Five years ago, she was diagnosed with MS after experiencing symptoms such as losing part of her eye sight, experiencing numbness in the right side of her face and even extreme vertigo. She rapidly became educated in how MS would affect her body and what to do when experiencing those symptoms.

“When I was first diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, I was terrified of what my future would look like. What worried me the most was facing cognitive challenges – the kind that are creeping into my life right now. I sometimes find myself struggling to find words, remember things, and process information quickly. It’s scary and frustrating, and it’s not easy knowing I put extra stress on my family,”Gosselin said in a press release.

Determined to prove she could defeat anything, both for her family and herself, Gosselin decided to fundraise for and participate in the MS Bike Okanagan Experience happening Sept. 8 and 9 at Rona Home and Garden in Kelowna.

“I am riding for myself, to prove to myself my body is strong despite all my illnesses, to prove to myself that I can overcome any obstacle. I am riding for my children, to ensure I am healthy and here for them for as long as possible. I am riding for every other person who is suffering from MS. I am riding for the families who have lost loved ones to MS. I am riding to find a cure,” Gosselin said in a press release.

She, along with approximately 125 other cyclists will tackle the 158 kilometre ride that takes them through the Okanagan countryside and many scenic stops along the way, including a selection of participating wineries.

All funds raised from the MS Bike support innovative research into the cause, treatment and cure of MS as well as provide valuable services, programs and advocacy for Canadians affected by MS.

