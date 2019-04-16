Black Mountain under 24-hour water quality advisory

A water main break at the McCurdy Business Centre has caused the advisory

Black Mountain Irrigation District has issued a 24- hour water quality advisory for the BMID service area.

However domestic water users in the Scotty Creek area are not affected by this notice.

The BMID said that it has experienced a substantial water main break at the McCurdy Business Centre this morning. The break stirred up sediment in the water main which may cause visible turbidity in your water – this is a temporary condition.

“If discolored water appears, please run your taps until clear,” said the BMID in a press release.

Disinfection and treatment processes are still in full operation. However as homeowners may experience turbidity in their water, a Water Quality Advisory has been called for a 24-hour period. Repairs are underway and the BMID crews will be flushing the system as soon as they are able.

“Interior Health and BMID recommend that all users seeking a higher level of protection should boil their water or obtain water from a safe alternative source. For infants, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking a higher level of protection, BMID and Interior Health recommend that they boil their drinking water or take extra precautions,” said the press release.

