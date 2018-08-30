Blasting begins in West Kelowna

The blasting is a part of a new development near Westview Way

A screen grab from the blasting video in Sooke posted to social media by a resident in the Maple Park Terrace area. Residents have been complaining of the dust for the last two years. (Video by Al Barr)

Blasting will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4 as part of preparation for a residential development below Spyglass Way. The land parcel is located at the end of Westview Way in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

The City of West Kelowna has issued the blasting permit to T & A Rockworks Inc.

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

