Boil water advisory for Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District

As snow melts across the Okangan water is becoming more murky and some suppliers are starting to issue boil water advisories.

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District issued a boil water notice for some water users within the Ellison service area, located within the Regional District of Central Okanagan still serviced from Mill Creek.

This boil water notice is due to increased raw water turbidity in Mill Creek.

GEID’s customers will be notified when conditions change or water quality has improved, and when the boil water notice is rescinded.

Properties not affected: This BWN does not affect residents located at Country Rhodes Strata or Country View Estates Strata or any properties now serviced from the Okanagan Lake Source shown in blue.

These unaffected properties are no longer on a Water Quality Advisory.

The affected area only includes properties listed below and shown in yellow on the map.

