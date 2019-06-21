Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi at the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of work to join the South-East Kelowna Irrigation District’s water system with the city’s water utility last year. (Alistair Waters-Capital News)

Boil water notice issued for southeast Kelowna

Two construction accidents prompt the issuance of the water notice

The City of Kelowna says two construction incidents in southeast Kelowna have prompted a boil water notice for customers in the area.

The city is currently connecting the Southeast Kelowna water supply to its own water utility after taking over the system from the Southeast Kelowna Irrigation District. The $86-million project will provide the area with a reliable source of clean drinking water and water for agriculture in the south Mission.

The boil-water notice alerts system customers of an increased health risk associated with consuming water.

The city said some southeast Kelowna neighbourhoods were without water Friday afternoon, but added crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.

READ MORE: Work to join Kelowna water systems underway

The temporary and precautionary boil water notice was issued Friday after two construction-related incidents disturbed the sediment in the distribution system.

Once water service is restored, the city said it will co-ordinate the water sampling and quality testing to ensure quality meets all drinking water guidelines. Until that process is complete, however, the boil water notice will remain in effect.

“Interior Health has been contacted and city staff continue to monitor the situation,” utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet said. “We will also continue to provide updates for residents as they become available.”

Those on the affected system are advised to boil all water intended for consumption, food preparation, in coffee machines, brushing teeth, making ice and for pets.

Water should be boiled for one minute, cooled and stored in clean, covered containers in a refrigerator.

Owners of all public facilities in the affected area are required to post boil water notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day
Next story
Petition started in protest of Kelowna’s McCurdy Road supportive housing

Just Posted

City of Kelowna pens deal with e-scooter share company

Spin, a U.S.-based company, will make its international debut with 400 scooters in Kelowna

Petition started in protest of Kelowna’s McCurdy Road supportive housing

‘The city council has passed this project without proper public consultation’: petition

Boil water notice issued for southeast Kelowna

Two construction accidents prompt the issuance of the water notice

Indigenous monument unveiled in Kelowna

The monument, six years in the making, was revealed today

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates National Indigenous Day

As part of the celebrations, about 30 paddlers took a canoe journey from Kin Beach to Komasket Park

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Okanagan business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Straight from DeHart

Prestige launches new landscape supply centre

Most Read