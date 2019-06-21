Boil water notice issued for southeast Kelowna

Two construction accidents prompt the issuance of the water notice

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi at the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of work to join the South-East Kelowna Irrigation District’s water system with the city’s water utility last year. (Alistair Waters-Capital News)

The City of Kelowna says two construction incidents in southeast Kelowna have prompted a boil water notice for customers in the area.

The city is currently connecting the Southeast Kelowna water supply to its own water utility after taking over the system from the Southeast Kelowna Irrigation District. The $86-million project will provide the area with a reliable source of clean drinking water and water for agriculture in the south Mission.

The boil-water notice alerts system customers of an increased health risk associated with consuming water.

The city said some southeast Kelowna neighbourhoods were without water Friday afternoon, but added crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.

The temporary and precautionary boil water notice was issued Friday after two construction-related incidents disturbed the sediment in the distribution system.

Once water service is restored, the city said it will co-ordinate the water sampling and quality testing to ensure quality meets all drinking water guidelines. Until that process is complete, however, the boil water notice will remain in effect.

“Interior Health has been contacted and city staff continue to monitor the situation,” utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet said. “We will also continue to provide updates for residents as they become available.”

Those on the affected system are advised to boil all water intended for consumption, food preparation, in coffee machines, brushing teeth, making ice and for pets.

Water should be boiled for one minute, cooled and stored in clean, covered containers in a refrigerator.

Owners of all public facilities in the affected area are required to post boil water notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public.

