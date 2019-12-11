A boil water notice has been issued for many Westshore Estates water system users (file)

Boil water notice issued for west side area of Okanagan Lake

The notice impacts Westshore Estates water system users

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a boil water notice for areas on the west side of Okanagan Lake due to a water main break.

The notice impacts users of the Westshore Estates water system, on the west side of Mountain Drive (from 500 to 578) and on Hillcrest Way.

READ MORE: Boil water notice rescinded for parts of West Kelowna

The regional district said crews responded to the break Wednesday and will flush the system once repairs are complete.

Until then, the district advises impacted residents to boil water to be used for brushing teeth, drinking, preparing food and mixing baby formula for at least a minute before use.

To remain up-to-date on the boil water notice, visit the RDCO’s website.

