Boil water notice reissued for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

City of West Kelowna staff said the rain from the weekend increased turbidity in the lake

The City of West Kelowna is reinstating the boil water notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard system.

Staff said the city is reissuing the notice as turbidity increased due to the heavy weekend rain.

Under the boil water notice, all users must use water after it has been brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek a safe alternative source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages as well as washing fruits and vegetables.

Safe water is available for residents in the area at a bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. The water is free for the duration of the boil water notice. Residents are being asked to bring clean bottles for filling.

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

To make sure if you live in the Sunnyside/Pritchard system’s service area, visit the city’s map.

