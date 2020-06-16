Residents can now consume water as normal (Black Press file photo)

Boil water notice reissued for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

City of West Kelowna staff said the rain from the weekend increased turbidity in the lake

The City of West Kelowna is reinstating the boil water notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard system.

Staff said the city is reissuing the notice as turbidity increased due to the heavy weekend rain.

Under the boil water notice, all users must use water after it has been brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek a safe alternative source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages as well as washing fruits and vegetables.

Safe water is available for residents in the area at a bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. The water is free for the duration of the boil water notice. Residents are being asked to bring clean bottles for filling.

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

To make sure if you live in the Sunnyside/Pritchard system’s service area, visit the city’s map.

READ: City of West Kelowna asking residents to participate in community visioning

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of West Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

Just Posted

Naramata massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Brent Rowland is also alleged to have sneaked peeks at patients’ naked bodies

Boil water notice reissued for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

City of West Kelowna staff said the rain from the weekend increased turbidity in the lake

Rockets’ Korczak Invited to Canada’s National Junior Development Camp

The camp is being held virtually from July 21 to 31

Two vehicle crash at Highway 97 and Banks Road

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

City of West Kelowna asking residents to participate in community visioning

The project, titled #OURWK, will help shape the city’s future

Parade puts North Okanagan grads on display

Community comes out to cheer on the class of 2020

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Revelstoke has third highest rate of overdose deaths in the province

Since 2018 there have been nine overdose deaths

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Library friends finally able to resume North Okanagan book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Most Read