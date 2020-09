BREAKING: Police investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

UPDATE: 1:14 p.m.

An of a business in Orchard Plaza, who did not wished to be named, told the Capital News that there was a possible bomb threat in the area.

The employee said officers came into several businesses and told them they had to evacuate immediately.

————

UPDATE: 1:08 p.m.

Police are staged at the entrance of Winners at Orchard Plaza and a large perimeter has been set up in the parking lot.

Officers on scene could not confirm details but continue to urge people to avoid the area.

—-

Kelowna RCMP are urging the public to avoid the 1800-block of Cooper Road due to a police incident.

In a release Sept. 25 at 12:35 p.m., officers have responded to a report of a ‘suspicious circumstance’ in the area.

The investigation has shut down the area, causing closures to numerous businesses.

“Police are requesting that the public stay away from the area and use alternate routes for vehicular and pedestrian travel. The length of time these closures will remain in effect is unknown,” said RCMP in a release.

“This is an unfolding situation and details are minimal. More information will be made known as it learned as is appropriate.”

Crime