Budget airline Swoop suspends Kelowna service until fall

The WestJet subsidiary ran flights between Kelowna and Winnipeg three times a week last summer

As Kelowna International Airport welcomes traffic back to its runways, a Canadian budget airline has decided to further suspend its services to the area due to financial struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, June 9, Swoop, a WestJet subsidiary, announced several route suspensions, including the service between Kelowna and Winnipeg that ran three times a week through last summer.

Swoop has also suspended all flights out of Victoria and some out of Abbotsford.

The route suspensions are currently slated to last through Oct. 24, 2020.

YLW has remained open for domestic travel throughout the pandemic.

Air Canada and WestJet currently have flights out of Kelowna, and the airport announced on Tuesday that Central Mountain Air, Flair Airlines, and Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service in June and July.

“As provinces slowly start to reopen, we hope to see additional destinations and increased frequency on these routes as airlines adjust their networks and schedules,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

