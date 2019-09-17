Bulls on parade down Glenmore

A small bull ran into traffic on Glenmore Road in Kelowna earlier this morning

A bull was seen running around the streets of Kelowna during rush-hour this morning.

According to Police, a small bull had escaped its enclosure around 7 a.m. and was running wild. When the police arrived on the scene the bull was initially tame but then made an escape, dashing towards the street.

The Bull escaped and was seen traveling north past McKinley along Glenmore Road, blocking traffic and causing concern.

Police eventually apprehended the bull and corralled it back to its neighbouring residence where its owner was then contacted.

The bull is now secure in its enclosure.

