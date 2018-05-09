Bulman Road floods in Kelowna

Mill Creek has spilled over onto Bulman Road in Kelowna

Bulman Road is closed due to flooding in the area.

Water from Mill Creek spilled over its banks Wednesday morning causing city officials to close the road.

Shadow Ridge Golf Club is closed as the access to the course is compromised.

RELATED: Working to save Kelowna homes from flood waters

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has not issued any alerts or evacuation notices for the area.

Emergency crews remain in the area of Old Vernon Road to monitor the situation.

Officials continue to monitor all creeks in the region including McDougall and Powers creeks in West Kelowna, and Mill, Mission and Bellevue creeks in Kelowna.

RELATED: Rising water in Mission Creek closes part of popular Kelowna trail

Local states of emergency remain in place for Peachland, West Kelowna, and Kelowna and in the Central Okanagan’s West Electoral Area in the vicinity of Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to the Regional Boundary. These allow crews to access private properties so they can proactively place flood protection measures along creeks to protect public infrastructure.

For up-to-date information, including evacuation alerts and orders that remain in place, as well as flood-preparedness resources, sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.