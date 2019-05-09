Calling all Okanagan poutine lovers

Smokes Poutinerie Kelowna is looking to crown a champion in speed eating competition

The hunt is on for the ultimate poutine lover.

On Saturday, May 11 there will be 18 enthusiasts of the hearty Canadian delicacy at The Great Okanagan Poutine Eating Challenge.

Restaurateur, Terri Goldsmith of Smikes’s Poutinerie in Kelowna is looking to gather salivating spectators to watch the competitors chase their dream of winning the title of champion. The winner will not only go home with a trophy, they will also climb to glory on a ladder built of bragging rights and free poutine.

READ MORE: FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine

READ MORE: Tim Hortons poutine doughnuts amuse, disgust in U.S.

The speed eating challenge will see who can devour a meal size poutine the fastest with multiple eaters competing to claim victory.

To watch the spectacle head over to Smoke’s Poutinerie Kelowna on Bernard Avenue, May 11 from 6:30p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.