-Image: Contributed

Car crash causes traffic on North Glenmore Road

A multiple vehicle collision has caused delays

Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services and B.C. Ambulance are currently on the scene of a multi vehicle collision that has closed the North bound lanes in the 4000 block of Glenmore Road North.

The road will remain closed while officers investigate the collision and emergency personnel attend to any injured occupants.

RELATED: RCMP watchdog called in after incident in Kelowna

Motorist are asked to use John Hindle Drive or Highway 97 North for their travels at this time.

No Further details are available at this time but an updated release will be provided once the roadway is re-opened.

Most Read