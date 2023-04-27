Car crashes through fence near soccer practice in Rutland

Collision at Hemlock and Girard around 4p.m.

A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon resulted in a broken fence and a slower afternoon commute.

Around 3:45p.m. on April 27, two passenger vehicles crashed near Hemlock Road and Girard Road, sending one through a chain link fence and onto the Rutland sports fields.

A soccer practice was being held nearby at the time, though a Capital News reporter on scene said that there was no danger to the players involved.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Hemlock and Girard down from Rutland Elementary School in #Kelowna.

Fire, ambulance and police all attended to the scene. There are no suspected injuries.

Traffic was temporary down to one lane alternating traffic.

