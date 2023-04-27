(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP close Enterprise at Leckie after serious collision involving pedestrian

Enterprise Way closed at Leckie Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road early Thursday morning.

Personal items were strewn across the road following the collision that happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Police have closed a section of Enterprise while investigating the scene.

Enterprise is closed between Leckie Rd and Banks Rd.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the area is likely to be closed to traffic for the rest of the day.

Police tape can be seen by a Capital News reporter near the crosswalk at 2495 Enterprise.

RCMP have said that there is no concern for public safety.

More to come.

