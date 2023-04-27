Work at intersection of Butt Rd and Old Okanagan Hwy to cause delays in West Kelowna

Intersection lights will be in flash mode while Fortis crews work

Fortis BC will be working at the intersection of Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna on April 27. (City of West Kelowna)

Utility work at the intersection of Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway will impact West Kelowna traffic all day today (April 27).

Intersection lights will be in flash mode which is expected to cause traffic delays in all directions. Additionally, one lane will be closed on the east side of Old Okanagan Hwy, north of Butt Rd.

Fortis BC crews will be working at the intersection and ask that drivers use caution and slow down keep everyone safe.

