Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers searches for a boy’s stolen hoverboard

A young boy’s hoverboard was stolen from his garage and Crime Stoppers is looking for answers

A Kelowna kid woke up to some bad news after his hoverboard was taken from his family’s garage overnight.

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help the Kelowna RCMP with the theft case that took place in the Dilworth Mountain area.

On Thursday (May 20), a resident of Dilworth Mountain’s Purcell Court contacted police about overnight theft from their garage.

The only item taken was a hoverboard that belonged to the man’s son. The hoverboard is a light blue Gotrax with 6.5-inch wheels, UL2272 certified, a 25.2 V 2.6 Ah big capacity lithium-ion battery, dual 200-watt motor that goes up to 10 km/hour.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS. Information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

theft