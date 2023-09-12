West Kelowna’s Bobbi Vojtko is hosting a climate march on Sept. 17 in front of Kelowna City Hall. (contributed)

West Kelowna’s Bobbi Vojtko is hosting a climate march on Sept. 17 in front of Kelowna City Hall. (contributed)

Central Okanagan mom, teacher leading climate march

The march is set for noon on Sept. 17

A West Kelowna woman is leading a climate march in Kelowna on Sept. 17.

“I decided if I can’t join a protest, I’m going to make one myself,” said Bobbi Vojtko, a school teacher with School District 23.

Vojtko and her family were evacuated from their home in Shannon Lake when a wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan.

The family first moved to the Okanagan six years ago and Vojtko said each year since there has been threat from a wildfire.

“I’m worried for my children. We moved to the Okanagan because we love the outdoors but what will the future look like? How many smokey days, heat domes and extreme wildfires do we have to live through?”

The school teacher had intended to join planned climate protests in the area, but her research found no such events planned. Vojtko made the decision to host the protest herself.

“I have never done this before, and I am not a seasoned activist. Like many other people, I feel anxious and need to do something,” adds Vojtko. “This is an event for everyone. You don’t have to have all the answers but if you are concerned about wildfires, drought and extreme heat, we need you to attend.”

In partnership with the Okanagan Climate Hub, Vojtko’s protest will start at noon outside Kelowna City Hall. The hope is to bring people from all political spectrums together to show city leaders that citizens care about climate action and something needs to be done.

Learn more about the protest and the Okanagan Climate Hub at okanaganclimatehub.ca.

READ MORE: ‘It’s complicated’: Premier committed to rebuilding fire-ravaged North Shuswap

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Climate changeKelowna

Previous story
Kelowna Fire Department responds to early morning garage fire
Next story
Sexual extortion scams can happen in 20 minutes, B.C. RCMP warn

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)
Kelowna, union sign new collective agreement

The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Reminder of resources available for those affected by West Kelowna wildfire

Attention all Swifties. The Let’s Get Swifty drag show sweeps into Oliver at Venables Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Poster)
“Let’s Get Swifty” drag show sweeps into the Okanagan

Troika co-CEO Renne Merrifield speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 127-unit rental apartment complex at 500 Asher Road in Rutland. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Construction begins on new rental apartment building in Rutland

Pop-up banner image