Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas. (File)

Central Okanagan MP urges Liberals to resume in-person parliament sittings

Dan Albas called for the continuation of in-person sittings and regular opportunities to question the Prime Minister

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas is calling for parliament to begin sitting again.

Albas, who also serves as the Conservative Party’s critic for employment, workforce development and disability inclusion, said in-person sittings need to continue so his party has an opportunity to give input, specifically on how the Liberal government is handling the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

“During the COVID-19 crisis, while the government has been quick to announce new programs to provide help, they have struggled to clearly articulate who is eligible and when money will reach Canadians’ bank accounts. This is especially true when it comes to the CERB,” said Albas.

“While Conservatives are pleased that the Liberals finally took our suggestions and will allow Canadians with limited income to receive the CERB, this entire program underscores the need for continued in person-sittings and regular opportunities to question the Prime Minister and ministers in the House of Commons.”

Albas said when the legislation for the CERB was originally before Parliament, Conservatives asked whether it would apply to seasonal workers.

“They said yes,” Albas said. “The Liberals then backtracked, only to make changes weeks later.”

He added that government communications need to be “clear, consistent and transparent.”

“That has not been the case during this crisis. The fact is, that Conservatives were able to ask questions about the eligibility of the CERB because parliament was sitting. Without that opportunity to question the Minister, Canadians would have much less information and much less accountability,” said Albas.

“Parliament must continue to have in-person sittings so that Opposition parties can debate, discuss and improve government legislation to get the best results for Canadians.”

