Central Okanagan parks expanded in size

Regional District of the Central Okanagan has acquired land for two parks

As the fastest-growing region in Canada, the Central Okanagan will soon see two parks acquire more land for residents to enjoy. A new 10.6-hectare property at the end of Whitworth Road has been purchased for $2.2-million to add on to Goats Peak Regional Park.

Later this summer, when the park is open, this land will provide access from Whitworth Road and a connection to Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park.

According to the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO), the acquisition ensures critical ecosystems, habitat, species at risk and important First Nations values are protected while providing opportunities for planned trail connections.

“This project was undertaken with the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Department of Environment and Climate Change Canada. A contribution of $200,000 was made through the Habitat Stewardship Program,” stated the RDCO.

Meanwhile, Glen Canyon Regional Park will see a new 4.05-hectare parcel of land at 2605 Hebert Road.

“With a cost of $910,000, the property straddles Powers Creek, and will allow future trail connections and new trail development while protecting key riparian lands,” reads a statement from the regional district.

The RDCO maintains and operates 30 regional parks and 20 RDCO community parks.

