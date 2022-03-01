Telemark hosted the 2022 Trek B.C. Track Attack Championships over the weekend

Owen Elliot and Chase Pighin race at Track Attack championships over the weekend (Photo - Chad Ulansky)

West Kelowna welcomed more than 250 racers over the weekend for the 2022 Teck BC Track Attack Championships at Telemark Nordic Club and Centre.

The racers, split between genders and different age classes, were born from 2009-2012 and came from all across North America.

Team Telemark saw some great results from various age groups throughout the events.

A pair of events took place on Saturday (Feb. 26), the two-kilometre interval start and the 4 x 1.5-kilometre relay race.

In the two-kilometre interval start, Jake Ulansky and Owen Elliot finished first and second respectively in the 2011 boys division while Grace Szabadi finished second in the 2012 girls race. Telemark saw five podium finishes and nine top-ten results in the event.

Telemark took home two bronze medals in the 4 x 1.5 relay races, one in the boy’s race and one in the girl’s race.

On Sunday (Feb. 27), the 300m sprint qualifier started at 9 a.m. followed by the heats. Ulansky continued his dominant weekend as he took home the gold in the 2011 boys division again. Elias Walker and Owen Elliot finished third and fifth respectively in the event. Szabadi finished third in the 2012 girls division while Eva Ball (2011 girls) and Chase Pighin (2010 boys) collected fifth places finishes.

“Events like these are opportunities to try out racing in a fun and supportive environment but it’s also about encouraging a love of being active for life,” said Brent Hobbs, Telemark Nordic Club Board President.

