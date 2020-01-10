Central Okanagan school district in final stages of transportation review

Steering committee will release final recommendations for review on Feb. 5

The Central Okanagan school district is in the final stages of developing a transportation review for its 43 schools.

As part of the process, the district hosted five different consultation sessions and two public surveys between Oct. 15 and Dec. 23 in 2019 to see how transportation services can be improved for students.

District secretary treasurer Ryan Stierman said the consultation feedback has been impactful so far.

“In the first survey, we heard that we need to start prioritizing transportation services for younger students,” said Stierman.

“The second survey showed that 78 per cent of parents were supportive to increases in fees if transportation services remained the same or enhanced.”

Based on feedback from over 1,000 parents who completed the second survey, Stierman said a transportation steering committee will now assemble recommendations for a final review that’s scheduled to be released on Feb. 5.

Stierman said the committee was formed to see how the district could better utilize transportation funding on a limited budget.

“The committee was created last year due to ballooning costs in transportation costs, which have increased 24 per cent over last year,” said Stierman.

“While there is a demand for more transportation service and our costs have gone up, our funding hasn’t been increasing.”

Stierman said the district has $3.1 million dollars in transportation funding for this school year.

In December, it was revealed that the Central Okanagan was the third fastest growing school district in the province.

