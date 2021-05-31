Central Okanagan schools lower flags in honour of Kamloops residential school victims

All Central Okanagan schools will fly flags at half-mast to honour and mourn the children whose remains were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) and the board of education released a statement offering condolences to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, Inuit, and Métis elders, children, parents and community members.
“We are deeply saddened by what has been revealed at the Kamloops Residential School,” board chairperson Moyra Baxter said.
“This is a grim reminder of Canada’s dark past. We mourn alongside our nation’s Indigenous peoples.”
The board said the half-mast flags will serve to honour those who have suffered trauma and harm during their time at the former residential school.
“Additionally, students and staff may be seen wearing the colour orange this week in honour of all Indigenous children who were forced into the residential school system.”
