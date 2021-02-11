Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case count plateaus

Officials identified 76 cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan through the first week of February

New COVID-19 weekly case counts in the Central Okanagan have plateaued over the past couple of weeks.

According to new data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, health authorities identified 76 new cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan local health area (LHA), which covers Peachland to Lake Country. That’s one fewer than officials noted the week prior (Jan. 24–30). Numbers in the region peaked in early December when case counts exceeded 300.

Current data plots the Central Okanagan between 0.1 and five cases per 100,000 population.

Vernon’s count was slashed by more than half, falling to 18 new cases from the previous week’s 45. Armstrong noted four cases, and Enderby had three, both reporting slight decreases. Salmon Arm, however, remained stagnant at 26 cases in both weeks.

Kamloops saw a substantial increase, increasing the weekly count to 161 from 117. Merritt also continues an upward trend with 30 cases noted in the first week of February compared to 24 the week prior.

To the south, case counts remain low. Penticton recorded 10 cases, Summerland saw five, and both the South Okanagan (Oliver, Osoyoos) and Kettle Valley areas saw two new cases. Keremeos reported zero new cases, decreasing from six the previous week.

