City council backs major Kelowna Christian School expansion

The proposal will now go to the Agricultural Land Commission

A major expansion at Kelowna Christian School has earned the support of city council.

Council voted Monday (March 8), to back the school’s proposal to increase its size by more than 38,000 square feet to house a second gym, a larger performing arts space and more. The expansion, however, is on the agricultural land reserve (ALR), meaning the project will now go to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) for approval before again coming back to the city for a development permit.

The school was granted non-farm use from the ALC when it initially went to council in the late-1980s. Now, that permit needs to be extended to allow for the planned expansion.

Coun. Brad Sieben said if a school were proposed on the ALR now, it would likely have a tough time making it through council. But given the history of the Kelowna Christian School site, he said, “the die has been cast on this one.”

The city’s agricultural advisory committee, as well as Coun. Luke Stack expressed hope that the development will implement some green-building techniques, such as a rooftop garden, once it returns to councillors’ desks for a development permit.

“The school is right in the middle of the ALR. It would be nice for them to take advantage of that status they have and look for some program with which they could enhance agriculture through their education,” Stack said.

