West Kelowna councillors have approved a permit to allow for a temporary shelter in the city (file)

City councillors approve temporary permit for West Kelowna shelter

The temporary shelter will only allowed to operate until April 30 of next year

West Kelowna city councillors voted in favour to approve a temporary use permit for a winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness on Tuesday.

Located at 1160 Stevens Road, the temporary shelter will only be allowed to operate until April 30 next year.

BC Housing and the City of West Kelowna will work together to ensure security needs are addressed at the site and that both parties find alternative sites for future shelters in the city.

READ MORE: Petition started to change location of homeless shelter in West Kelowna

Other rules outlined in the permit include that the site will be monitored 24/7 and guests visiting and leaving the site will be monitored through a database.

The shelter will be run by the West Kelowna Shelter Society and will be able to accommodate up to 40 people. Showers, toilets, storage and amenity space will be provided for residents.

“What this comes down to is saving lives for people this winter,” said West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom.

“I know there’s many concerns from the public. We’ve gotten phone calls, letters, emails and a petition.”

The online petition has since received over 800 supporters and states a better location can be found in West Kelowna for the shelter.

Councillor Carol Zanon voiced her concerns during the meeting about financial costs associated with the project.

“If we’re going to have to pay extra money that’s not in our budget for this facility, it’s going to have to come from somewhere else.

“There is only one taxpayer in this community.”

According to council, the site will likely open in early 2020.

