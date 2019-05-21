City of Kelowna announces $60.9M in capital projects

The City of Kelowna announced Tuesday it will invest $60.9 million to improve infrastructure on and underground to support its mission to support a “healthy, vibrant community.”

“Residents can look forward to many improvements made throughout the city this year,” infrastructure delivery manager Brian Beach said.

“A few highlights include further improvements at Rutland Centennial Park, Rowcliffe Park and Glenmore Recreation Park, protected bike lanes on Sutherland Avenue and continued work to connect residents in Southeast Kelowna to the city’s water utility,” he said.

Roads, sidewalks, streetlights, buildings and utilities are also on the list of infrastructure to be improved. The city underscored that this investment does not include airport improvements.

“Balancing investment in infrastructure considers a number of factors, including citizens’ priorities, regulations and financial policies,” Beach said. “Infrastructure can really have a huge impact on quality of life, so we want to ensure that each year, we’re making improvements to our parks, roads and other infrastructure.”

Elementary schools on Rutland Road and Richter Street will soon have new sidewalks and the bike lanes on Bernard Avenue will be extended — between Richter and Ethel streets — with this investment. Crosswalk safety signals and flashers will also be installed around town, while parkade security and safety will be improved.

Storm drainage improvements will also be completed to assist with mitigating flooding impacts and climate change, the capital projects website reads.

Around $3.7 million will be spent to resurface roads, including sections of KLO Road, Benvoulin Road, Gordon Drive, Summit Drive, Clifton Road, Valley Road, Gerstmar Road, High Road and Bernard Avenue.