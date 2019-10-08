City of Kelowna buys $2.7M lakefront property for beach expansion

The property just north of Rotary Beach was bought by the city for $2.7 million

The City of Kelowna has purchased a $2.7 million property bordering a popular local beach with the intention of future expansion.

The 0.16 hectare (0.4-acre) property is located at 3676 Lakeshore Road just north of Rotary Beach Park.

“This property is one of the last significant obstacles for continued waterfront access between Boyce-Gyro Beach Park and Rotary Beach Park, so it’s an important acquisition at a reasonable cost for waterfront property,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

The city’s official community plan policy is to acquire waterfront property when feasible for the benefit of the community. In recent years, the city has acquired waterfront properties at 4214 Hobson Road and 4020 Lakeshore Road.

There is now over 10 kilometres of public beachfront property in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

READ MORE: Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music
Next story
Kelowna hosts Indigenous workforce forum

Just Posted

Heat qualify for Canada-wide golf championships after 4th place finish at Okanagan Golf Club

Men qualify, women miss cut at Heat hosted inaugural Canada West tournament last weekend

Kelowna hosts Indigenous workforce forum

The forum will take place on Oct. 8 and 9

Okanagan residents gather at Kelowna City Hall in support of workplace inclusivity

Hundreds gathered as part of sixth annual Inclusion Chain event

City of Kelowna buys $2.7M lakefront property for beach expansion

The property just north of Rotary Beach was bought by the city for $2.7 million

Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

Two products sold at Urban Fare have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Chic and artsy soiree set for North Okanagan art gallery

Art After Dark returns Oct. 18

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

HERGOTT: Driving with your phone in the cup holder

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses distracted driving fines

Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music

RJ and J.R. Liebelt don’t feel they’re starting from scratch after losing their worldly possessions

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Foundation sticks with familiar face at North Okanagan hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation keeps Kate McBrearty on as executive director

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Most Read