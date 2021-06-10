The City of Kelowna is urging the public to limit water-use this summer. (Kim Sievers/Wikimedia Commons photo)

The City of Kelowna is urging the public to limit water-use this summer. (Kim Sievers/Wikimedia Commons photo)

City of Kelowna encouraging residents to reduce water consumption

City urges water conservation to avoid shortages and restrictions this summer

The City of Kelowna is encouraging residents to reduce their water usage this summer in an effort to not only preserve the Okanagan ecosystem but to avoid water shortages and restrictions as well.

“Kelowna is right on the banks of Okanagan Lake, so it’s easy to forget that we actually live in a semi-arid climate,” said Ed Hoppe, the city’s water quality and customer care supervisor.

The lake is big, Hoppe said, but it isn’t limitless.

“We need to manage our water supply and the lake responsibly to guarantee our children and grandchildren will be able to enjoy it in the same way we do now,” he said.

He added that immediate benefits to water conservation include reducing the chance of severe shortages and restrictions throughout the summer.

“We can only deliver so many litres of water to one neighbourhood or one home at a time. “When we get into peak water season in July and August, there’s a risk that demand can outstrip supply, and that means higher restrictions,” he said.

To avoid restrictions, he’s asking city water utility customers to be mindful of how much water they use and when they use it.

”Consider using a variety of beautiful native plants and landscapes that don’t require as much water,” he said. “Many residents don’t know households are only allowed three days of irrigation per week even under normal conditions.”

The City provided steps that can be taken to reduce water consumption, which includes:

  • Knowing one’s watering schedule: odd-numbered addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and even-numbered addresses water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
  • Watering between midnight and 6 a.m.
  • Collecting rainwater to use on flower beds and gardens.
  • Letting your grass grow long, sharpening your mower blade and over-seeding your lawn.

Additionally, the city has launched a “Kelowna Water Hero” contest that encourages residents to do their part in reducing water consumption.

Participants are invited to share their water reduction pictures, stories or videos on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #YLWWaterHero, or respond to the city’s water hero post on its Facebook page. Doing so will gain you eligibility to win one of five $100 gift cards to a Kelowna nursery of your choice.

READ MORE: Plans submitted for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

READ MORE: KSS still grieving over loss of students

Previous story
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child
Next story
Child welfare system must focus on sense of belonging for Indigenous Peoples: report

Just Posted

The City of Kelowna is urging the public to limit water-use this summer. (Kim Sievers/Wikimedia Commons photo)
City of Kelowna encouraging residents to reduce water consumption

City urges water conservation to avoid shortages and restrictions this summer

The former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (Mackenzie Britton/Capital News)
Plans submitted for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

The proposed 13-storey building would have 316 rental units atop 2 floors of retail-commercial space

The BC Centre for Disease Control on Thursday, June 9, released its latest numbers for active COVID cases by local health areas in B.C. Illustration: BCCDC
COVID cases jump in West Kootenay city, says BC CDC

There are no local outbreaks of the virus, according to the Interior Health Authority

Greta Reid with GetintheLoop Okanagan and her dog. (Contributed)
Challenge your friends and co-workers to raise funds for the Kelowna BC SPCA

Register for Lock-in for Love and help the Kelowna BC SPCA reach its goal

This historic photo is of Reid's Corner and the Lifesavers Truck - "The Candy With the HOLE". Taken sometime between the 1940 and 1950s, this photo was shared with the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Barbara Champagne. She was going through an old photo album of her mother's when she came across this picture. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Reid’s Corner cira 1940-50

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Jane Linden
KCR: Volunteering keeps you active

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

FILE – Healthcare workers from Women’s College Hospital prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
1st dose of mRNA vaccines stops 65% of COVID infections, protects from variants: B.C. study

Study is not peer-reviewed but looks at infections during B.C.’s spring wave

Jennifer Charlesworth is B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth. (InWithForward)
Child welfare system must focus on sense of belonging for Indigenous Peoples: report

Watchdog’s report focuses on Skye, a teen who fatally overdosed after years in care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Downtown Vernon crime was the target of a nine-day enforcement blitz by RCMP recently. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)
RCMP take aim at downtown Vernon crime

Blitz sees team make 33 arrests, recover stolen property, perform 162 investigations

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident in which a man was injured during an arrest in Falkland on Dec. 3, 2019. (File Photo)
IIO investigates after man injured during arrest in Falkland

RCMP were advised in March that the Dec. 2019 injury may have been more serious than originally thought

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

The Bay City Rollers, 1976. Photo Wikipedia.
Bye Bye Baby, Baby Goodbye

The death of Leslie McKeown, lead singer of the Bay City Rollers, was announced without fanfare

Most Read