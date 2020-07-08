Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

City of Kelowna expands online services

Several changes rolled out on the city’s website this week

Several changes have been made to the City of Kelowna’s website this week in an effort to make services easier to access online.

As part of council’s priorities, the city is working towards a long-term vision to transform the delivery of services by making more services available online, reducing the need for trips to a physical city location.

“We know Kelowna residents are passionate about this city and take pride in their communities,” said Jazz Pabla, the city’s information services department director. “This inspires us to examine the way we provide services and make improvements that will increase customer satisfaction and reduce barriers to accessing city services or letting us know about issues that need addressing.”

Additionally, the city has updated its processes so that residents and developers can access, complete, submit and pay for building permit applications fully online.

“This is one more step in an ongoing journey to make it easier and more convenient to do business with the city,” said Ryan Smith, the city’s divisional director of planning and development services. “The COVID-19 pandemic makes these types of initiatives all the more important as we adhere to physical distancing recommendations for safety, but also ensure that residents and developers can move forward as efficiently as possible with their important projects.”

Visit kelowna.ca for further information.

City of Kelowna

